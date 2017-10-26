NFL player with missing bike shuts down famous adult film star in viral tweet

Pittsburgh Steeler’s wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is rethinking publicizing his search for his property after a notorious adult film star lent her voice to the efforts.

Smith-Schuster posted an image of his missing bike to Twitter and launched a hashtag, #TeamFindJujusBike. When former porn star, Mia Khalifa, replied, he was humorously hands off.

Khalifa tweeted “You are my new favorite follow on twitter” along with the hashtag. In response, Smith-Schuster rebuffed her with, “Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid.”





You are my new favorite follow on twitter 😭 @TeamJuJu #TeamFindJujusBike — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 24, 2017

Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i2rmgT2pqt — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

Of course, a sea of endless memes immediately followed the exchanged.

Avoiding Mia Khalifa should be a part of the professional athletes code of conduct now 😂 https://t.co/WxaDlqcO0f — Justin Bernard (@JustBnard) October 25, 2017

Juju told Mia Khalifa no. I think athletes scared of her track record releasing dm's… Bc let her dm me….💅🏽 — MCB II (@Cornell__1) October 25, 2017

This one too good y’all too crazy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zWcLmB4vHs — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

Aside from her infamous line of work, Khalifa has gained further notoriety for publicly sharing the private messages between herself and other celebrities and professional athletes. Basketball player Gilbert Arenas and rapper Drake are some of the famous faces who she has put on blast. Most recently, she tweeted a picture of her feet to basketball star, Stephen Curry, when his wife revealed his details of his alleged foot fetish.

With all these heads put together — literally — to troll the footballer, the attention brought to the situation probably means that it won’t be much longer till Smith-Schuster finds his missing bike.