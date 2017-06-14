Nick Offerman answers questions about woodworking from Twitter in this new video

If you want to learn the answers to some common woodworking questions, this video of Nick Offerman will allow you to do just that.

The star of “The Hero,” Offerman fielded questions from Twitter and recorded himself answering them. He explains everything from why it’s important to wear woodworking aprons to whether or not you should stain red oak. He even recommended some books for those looking to get into woodworking, and not just his own book.

RELATED: Bobby Moynihan recounts his last night on “SNL” after 13 seasons with the show





So whether you’re a beginner at woodworking or just need a refresher, Offerman has the answers for you. And he’ll deliver it all in his cool, dry tone that made him a breakout star on “Parks and Recreation.”