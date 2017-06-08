“Nipple Covers” are Japan’s latest fashion trend and single men are buying them in droves thanks to this peculiar commercial

This is the bizarre commercial that has inspired thousands of men in Japan to purchase “nipple covers” — a product with a fairly self-explanatory name.

Nipple covers are usually used by long-distance runners to prevent chafing, but according to this commercial, Japanese men use them for something different.

The commercial shows a split screen. On one side is a man on a date with a woman who becomes visibly disgusted when she notices his nipples poking through his T-shirt — needless to say, the guy goes home alone. That’s what happens when you don’t hide your gross, shameful flesh protrusions.





The other side depicts how the same scenario would have unfolded if the man were wearing nipple covers. Obviously, the date goes swimmingly — and rightfully so! This guy remembered to cover his disgusting man-nips, so he deserves happiness.

Visible male nipples are apparently a big turn-off in Japanese culture. A 2013 study found that 84 percent of Japanese women questioned were repulsed by the sight of their male co-workers’ nipples protruding through their clothing.