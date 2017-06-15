Not sure what to buy for Father’s Day? Danny McBride has a list of gifts for badass dads like himself

Father’s Day is right around the corner, which means that if you haven’t already figured out what you’re getting your old man for the special day, you’re running out of time. Thankfully, funnyman Danny McBride is here to help out those of us who have badass fathers like him.

McBride suggests, “Scrap the coffee mug idea, we get it, you think your dad’s the best — if he’s the best, what he deserves is an artillery belt. He can use it to store all the stolen beef jerky he should be eating for caffeine and nutrients.” And rather than a set of power tools, the actor suggests you invent a sport and challenge your dad to a game, explaining, “If he’s really badass, he’ll still beat you at it.”





