Not to be outdone by the Netherlands, Switzerland made its own bigly video for President Trump

Last week, the Netherlands responded to Donald Trump’s inauguration with a video introducing the tiny European nation to the 45th President of the United States. They claimed “we’ve got the best tax evasion system God ever created” and said that though they knew that President Trump always puts “America First,” they requested that the Netherlands come second.

Switzerland opened their own introduction video by declaring itself “the sexiest country in Europe” with “big fat mountains,” and saying “we’re not flat like the Netherlands.” In Switzerland, “we have no Mexicans,” and like Trump, they hate the European Union, claiming that “we invented Brexit. It should be called Shwexit or Switzerleave.”