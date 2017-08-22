Nothing’s more dangerous than an Aussie swearing at a speedboat

Warning: This video contains foul language.

According to the description on this ViralHog video — which was filmed in Australia — the person who filmed it was “fishing in a quiet, skinny creek,” when a speedboat came roaring towards him.

The speedboat crashes into a tree-covered bank, but that’s not the funny part (although nobody was hurt so you’re definitely allowed to laugh at it). The funny part is the fisherman’s foul-mouthed reaction.

Shocked by the sight of a huge boat speeding towards him, the Aussie fisherman utters a few profanities that would sound pretty mundane coming from most other accents.

Don’t drive a speedboat unless you know how to, especially if you’re speeding towards an ornery Aussie.