Of course, Jimmy Fallon hits on Trumpcare in this week’s “Thank You Notes”

Another week of late night television shows is over, which means that Jimmy Fallon closed his show with the iconic “Thank You Notes” segment in which he writes letters to everything that he’s thankful for this week.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon is grateful for award-winning humanitarian Rihanna on “Thank You Notes”

The “Tonight Show” host came out of the gate with a jab at Trumpcare, writing, “Thank you, Trumpcare, for being like ‘The Art of the Deal’: It’s got Trump’s name on it, but I’m pretty sure he’s never actually read it.”





He also hit on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cover shot on Delta’s inflight magazine and plastic knives “for being perfect for those times when you want to spend 20 minutes sawing away at a bagel.”