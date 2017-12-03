Comedian Keegan-Michael Key — one half of the titular duo responsible for Comedy Central’s critically lauded sketch show “Key & Peele” — has devised a brilliant plan to make men who sexually harass women pay for the crimes — and it’s absolutely hilarious!





“What they should do to them is put them through some kind of program like Beyoncé’s video ‘If I Was a Boy,'” said the comic at the Museum of Natural History’s annual gala, according to NY Daily News. “They should get cat called. All that should happen to them. They should be made to wear heels. They should be made to wear super tight pants and shorts,” he joked.

“We should put Matt Lauer in heels,” he continued. “And put him in super tight pants, and then women get to touch and grope him any way they want, and he doesn’t get paid, and he’ll get in trouble if he says anything.

“You want to change the world?” the “Keanu” actor inquired. “Flip everything. We’re nowhere near as long suffering as women are. If that happened, I literally think that would change things.”

In November, Key announced his engagement to producer Elisa Pugliese via Twitter.

“She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place,” Key, 46, wrote of his new fiancée. “I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!”

It was recently revealed that Key had been cast in Disney’s upcoming motion-capture remake of “The Lion King.” Key will play one of the villainous hyenas who do the dirty work of the story’s primary antagonist, Scar.