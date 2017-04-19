One mayor was fed up with people dumping their trash, so he initiated a project aptly called “return to sender”

A French mayor in the town of Ham had enough of people dumping their trash on the street. And citizens of his town were dumping just about everything you can imagine on the streets of their village — including bits of fences and siding.

The mayor initiated a project that is described as “return to sender,” and the operation is exactly what it sounds like. Road workers helped him gather up the garbage, and once they figured out who dumped the trash, they dropped it off in the front yards of the litterbugs. We don’t know if the mayor’s new initiative is working or not, but him taking his revenge is pretty sweet to watch.





