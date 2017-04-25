One mom got more than she bargained for when she tried to lecture her toddlers

The mom in this video really has her work cut out. Not only does she have to clean up the insane mess that her two kids have made in the bathroom, but she also has to deal with their feisty attitudes.

The bathroom’s door and walls aren’t the only things that have fallen victim to the magic marker mayhem — the face of one of the kids is covered in ink too!

RELATED: When mom asked what he thought of Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino, this 4-year-old didn’t mince words

Things get really out of hand when the mom tries to lecture her offspring and ends up being told to go away, right before she has the door slammed shut in her face.





Nice try, mom.