One son got a very wet surprise when he tried and failed to prank his own mother

Sometimes, the only thing funnier than a prank is a prank that backfires. And that’s exactly what happens in this video, which features a son who’s just a little bit too eager to get one over on his mom.

The son tries to pull the ol’ coin-in-a-water bottle prank, which involves the prankster tricking their victim by making them look into an open water bottle, before squeezing the bottle so the water inside shoots up into the victim’s face.





In this case, the would-be victim is the prankster’s own mother, so we don’t feel bad for saying that he deserved everything he got — a face full of the same water he was hoping to splash his mother with.