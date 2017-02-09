One woman found out that sometimes you get the boat, and sometimes the boat gets you

Just about everybody has experienced an awkward moment on a boat, but not all of us can claim we failed at the level of this woman. It began as a typical afternoon outing; the water was crystal clear and she was excited to have a dip. After narrating for a few moments, she decided to enjoy a swim.

RELATED: Long day at the office? Don’t worry, here are some fishing fails to make it all better

Unfortunately, she learned the hard way that sometimes you get the boat, and sometimes the boat gets you. That was the case when she jumped into the water, but half of her bathing suit stayed behind. She frantically pulled her bottoms down, shouting, “I lost my drawers!”





RELATED: A slippery sidewalk and a camera were all it took to put together one pretty hysterical fail video