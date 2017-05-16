Ozzy Man made comedy gold out of this heart-wrenching video of a cat stuck in a pipe

Everybody’s favorite YouTube sensation is back! You’ve heard his “Baywatch” review, and you know what he thinks of the Oscars, but this time, Ozzy Man has turned his attention to a poor, little cat who has somehow got itself stuck in a pipe and is in the process of being rescued by some very nice men from an unidentified emergency service.

RELATED: Ozzy Man makes an exciting life or death rabbit chase into top-notch comedy

“Look out for my tail. Don’t forget that I have a fucking tail,” Ozzy Man says, as the emergency service dudes take a power tool to the pipe. “You guys don’t have one, which means you lack tail awareness.”





The video has a happy ending, and the cat is eventually rescued. But it doesn’t hang around to thank the dudes, it darts off into the oblivion, looking for more pipes in which to get stuck.