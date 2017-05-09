Paul Ryan sent Seth Meyers a passive-aggressive email, so Meyers invited the House Speaker to his show

Seth Meyers gave the “massively unpopular” American Health Care Act a closer look on Monday’s episode of “Late Night.” After mocking Republicans who confessed or vaguely alluded to the fact that they hadn’t read the entire bill, Meyers turned his attention to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Speaker Ryan’s office had sent an email to “Late Night” in response to a segment that aired on a previous episode in which Meyers picked apart the bill and criticized Republicans for rushing the process.

Ryan’s office tried to dispel some of Meyers’ initial claims and disagreed that the bill was “rushed” and only cuts taxes for the wealthy.





Meyers then responded to some of the claims in Ryan’s email:

“They took issue with our characterization of the bill as rushed, writing, ‘This bill has been online for a month, went through four House committees, and the only change this week was a simple three-page amendment.’ Which is misleading for a number of reasons.”

“For one thing, that three-page amendment is the reason a lot of Republicans changed their mind and voted for this bill, so you can’t claim it’s a small change,” he explained. “A lot can happen in three pages.”

“That’s like saying, ‘I made you a cappuccino with hot water, sugar, espresso and one other ingredient,'” he continued. “You would say, ‘Well, what’s the other ingredient, Mr. Cosby?'”

“Unlike Republicans and their health care bill, we actually read the whole email,” Meyers added, saying that he “genuinely appreciated the engagement” and would love to have Speaker Ryan on the show.