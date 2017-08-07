Pauly Shore’s ridiculous impersonation of Stephen Miller is the next big thing

Pauly Shore didn’t waste any time when he decided to impersonate Trump aide Stephen Miller. He immediately made this hilarious Funny or Die sketch that lampoons Miller’s verbal scuffle with a reporter over the Statue of Liberty and the poem “The New Colossus.”

In the sketch, which uses real footage from the briefing featuring CNN reporter Jim Acosta, Shore’s Miller presents some “alternative facts” about the Statue of Liberty. “She’s not holding a book, she’s holding an iPad,” he says.

“Why don’t we talk a little history? In the year 2000, did you know a mutant known as Wolverine scaled the Statue of Liberty in a climatic showdown with Sabretooth,” ‘Miller’ asks, referencing the climatic scene from the 2000 “X-Men” movie. “Or when the Ghostbusters brought the Lady Liberty to life with the power of Ectoplasm? Was that violating — in your opinion Jim Acosta — the Statue of Liberty law of the land?”

“Look at me directly in my forehead and tell me I’m not lying,” he adds, before wrapping up the briefing with a beautiful apology.