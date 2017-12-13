You know how it is when winter comes. The first snow of the season usually brings joy. A childlike glee sweeps over the people who inhabit the affected area as soon as they see those puffy white ice crystals that precipitate from the atmosphere and fall to the Earth join together to form a great white blanket of cold crunchy goodness. It’s an emotion that’s damn near impossible to articulate, but it feels so good — until it doesn’t!





The colder it gets, the less we enjoy mother nature’s gifts. The snow on the ground quickly turns into dirty brown slush and we forget why we were ever excited to begin with. Ice covers the floors beneath out feet as we struggle to stay on them. It’s hell on Earth, only cold and probably way less fun because all the cool celebrities decided to stay in the real hell.

But in among the discomfort are a few moments of shameful joy. Like when Someone Who Isn’t You slips on the ice. Or when Someone Who Isn’t You slips on the ice and tries to make it look they didn’t slip on the ice.

This happens a lot in the winter, and some of Twitter’s greatest minds have been documenting this unique source of schadenfreude — and even more hilarious than it sounds.

Seeing someone slip and fall on the ice might be the funniest piece of physical comedy that exists. — Christian Scacchetti (@C_Rocco13) December 12, 2017

i love looking out my window the day after it snows because i've seen 4 people slip on ice so far and i'm laughing my ass off — St. Nik (@IndexWest) December 10, 2017

me trying to not look too dramatic in public when i slip on the ice pic.twitter.com/6lKZSEGOqx — meryl streep in the devil wears prada (@HarryPhillips15) December 11, 2017

Slipped on a patch of ice on my way home. Didn't fall, but my sudden movement triggered a motion-sensor Santa outside a Christmas tree market I was passing, so the fat bastard laughed at me. — Stephen Graham (@PlopGazette) December 12, 2017

91% of Canadian manners is just pretending you didn't see someone else slip on ice — Stats Canada (@stats_canada) December 12, 2017

I’ve slipped over on the ice twice today ffs! pic.twitter.com/Wtu2mooH2o — Jordan Suckley (@jordansuckley) December 11, 2017

So of course it's not really winter until I slip on ice and bust my ass 😐😐 — Natalie Teixeira (@kriola_fofa617) December 11, 2017

Days with snow on the ground this winter: 1 Number of times I have slipped on ice and fallen over, looking like a complete buffoon: 1 — Elliot Connors (@ec__street) December 11, 2017

Slipped on the ice last night and decided to save my 2 bottles of wine instead of myself 🍷xxxx lol — Carys (@edwards_carys) December 12, 2017

When you're walking across an ice patch on campus and you feel that foot slip. pic.twitter.com/VOTo6cgJXf — merry kacemas (@KC_Orns24) December 11, 2017

I'd tell you guys to be careful to not slip on this ice but I won't because seeing people fall on their ass is funny — leia from Paramore (@leiaklaudia) December 12, 2017

🎶It's the most wonderful time of the year! Where there's nine feet of snow from just two days ago and there's ice everywhere! It's the worst possible season of alllllll🎶 — RidingInASliegh (@MorganRandom) December 12, 2017

It's slip on ice and fall on your ass in the middle of campus szn — Chloe Rehberg (@chloerehberg) December 11, 2017

Just slipped on ice and ate shit on campus. No choice but to drop out. — Matt Boecker (@love_hossa) December 12, 2017

me trying not to slip on this ice pic.twitter.com/znIMMbX41O — kris da don🚀 (@fijikristen) December 11, 2017

I have slipped and fell on ice 3 times today, goodnight — shayna keats (@shaynakeats) December 12, 2017

‘it’s the season to watch someone slip on ice, n act like u didn’t just see them drop on they ass as they check to see if anyone saw — pri (@pri_dawg) December 12, 2017

