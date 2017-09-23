People are confused by a weird mural of David Spade next to a Kurt Cobain quote

Earlier this week, Australian artist Lushsux painted a mural of comedian/actor David Spade on a wall in Linz, Austria. The image of Spade might be pretty good, but there’s just one problem — the mural includes a quote (wrongly) attributed to former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain! Just take a look at this thing:

"It's better to burn out than fade away" – Rip Kurt Cobain… Last day to get a ticket for the bunker tour tomorrow in Linz. See link in my profile for shop. www.lushsux.com @mural_harbor A post shared by lushsux (@lushsux) on Sep 21, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Lushux’s piece is clearly referencing a popular internet meme, in which people wrongly-attribute quotes to influential people alongside a picture of a completely different famous person, but that didn’t stop people on social media from freaking out about the whole thing.





RELATED: The internet is freaking out over these beer belly fanny packs

The mass confusion eventually caused the “Ridiculous 6” and “Grown Ups” star to respond Twitter with five simple word: “everyone is sending me this.”

Everyone is sending me this pic.twitter.com/0M85bL0WyX — David Spade (@DavidSpade) September 22, 2017

So, David Spade has seen this mural. Which means you can leave the poor guy alone. It’s bad enough that people are painting murals of him featuring wrongly-attributed quotes, he doesn’t need to be reminded of it every second.