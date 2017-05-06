People are losing it over the deflating Pikachu that was rushed away by men in suits

SEOUL — Twitter is buzzing over a group of dancing Pikachus, especially the one that had an unfortunate costume mishap.

This Pikachu dancer's costume started to deflate and it looked like the dancer was urgently bundled off by government security agents. pic.twitter.com/5dLLc1bopd — Paul Haine (@paul_haine) May 5, 2017

The bizarre scene took place Sunday at the Pokemon World Festival in Seoul, according to Buzzfeed. One festival event featured 15 dancing Pikachus. About a minute into the performance, the costume of the character in the front of the ensemble begins to deflate. The dancer gamely tries to continue performing, then four purported security guards rush the stage and drag away the deflating Pikachu.

RELATED: With scuba gear, a hockey mask and a sword, this guy might have the best prank on the internet





The 14 other Pikachus continued their performance.

While some Twitter users expressed concern at the harsh reaction to the deflating Pikachu, one user pointed out that it was probably a safety concern, as the deflating costume could have been suffocating the person inside.

RELATED: Puppies predict the Kentucky Derby, and now, we want to make all our predictions this way

Whatever the reason, people can’t stop watching the deflating Pikachu.