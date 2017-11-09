People are now replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in a Twitter meme-off

In a surprising — but not entirely unexpected — move, Kevin Spacey has been dropped from his upcoming film “All The Money In The World,” to be replaced by veteran actor Christopher Plummer.

The biopic about billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty’s refusal to pay the ransom for his kidnapped grandson was set to premiere in a mere six weeks on Dec. 22. However, director Ridley Scott decided the sexual assault allegations against Spacey warranted dropping the lead actor and re-shooting all of his scenes. The announcement of Spacey’s replacement by Christopher Plummer — best known for roles in films like “The Sound of Music,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “Up” — sparked a hilarious series of memes and gifs, suggesting Plummer should replace Spacey in everything.





Users slapped Plummer’s face over top Spacey’s image in several of his roles, from “House of Cards” to “Seven” with comical results.

IDEA: Christopher Plummer replaces Kevin Spacey in everything pic.twitter.com/m8XVilgEz6 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 9, 2017

let's go ahead and have Christopher Plummer replace Kevin Spacey in everything pic.twitter.com/azXKuc2Dhu — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 9, 2017

NEW RULE: EVERY TIME A MAN PROVES HE'S TRASH, HE'S REPLACED *IMMEDIATELY* BY CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER. pic.twitter.com/L9IAzDicTG — Michela M. Smith (@Michela_Smith) November 9, 2017

Christopher Plummer trending. Time to break out one of the greatest gifs ever. pic.twitter.com/t7HM4rjo7x — Micah Myers (@micahmyers) November 9, 2017

Is it too late to have Christopher Plummer host last year’s Tonys? — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 9, 2017

The fan-made edits are mild in comparison to the major changes Kevin Spacey’s storied career has undergone since actor Anthony Rapp, 46, alleged that Spacey, 58, made a sexual advance on him when he was 14. Since Rapp — and several others — came forward, Spacey’s been hit with a cancellation of his Netflix TV show, the rescinding of awards, and now, being booted from an already completed film.