People are ruining classic movies by inserting a cell phone — and it works every time

If you’ve ever thought that Kevin would never have had to thwart Harry and Marv in “Home Alone” if he’d only had a cell phone — well, you’re not alone. “Better Call Saul” actor Michael McKean pointed out that the plots of classic movies would fall apart in this day and age if people only could send a text at a key moment in the film, and people were shocked to realize how many films that applied to.

“Fun: watch any old movie and note when you could stop the plot cold with a cell phone,” he tweeted.

Almost immediately, actors and fans alike responded with the drastic ways old movies would be changed. Movies like “Home Alone,” “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” and “The Firm” would have their conflicts wrapped up in minutes if all anyone had to do was whip out a cell with data.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles has aged poorly in this respect — despite only late 1980s. Even a home answering machines changes it. https://t.co/c7komLV5pN — David Burbach (@dburbach) October 30, 2017

"Kevin, are you home alone?"

"Yes mom" https://t.co/ApCr2yU7In — Brenna Duncan (@sneetchwithstar) October 30, 2017

"The Firm" had a HUGE climactic moment that relied heavily on receiving a fax. So good. — Quincy G. Ledbetter (@qledbetter) October 30, 2017

Glinda AirDrops the Wizard’s contact to Dorothy, and he zips his balloon over to Munchkinland to get her back to Kansas. — her majesty (@urnotcharming) October 30, 2017

'Citizen Kane' Group Message – So what's the deal with "Rosebud"? – Susan Alexander: Not sure.

– Jedediah Leland: Beats me. Okay, thanks. — Alex Weinstein (@AlexJWeinstein3) October 30, 2017

On that note the Death Star plans could have been sent as an encrypted message. Boom. Whole franchise prevented — the swings are gone (@stolenswingset) October 30, 2017

I guess i'll throw it out there and negate basically all of Deliverance. https://t.co/moduamSYCn — Kirri (@matineeidyll) October 30, 2017

Seth Rogen jumped into the conversation and shared that his funny movie, “Pineapple Express” wouldn’t make sense if the characters could use their cell phones.

Damn, that scene in Pineapple Express has taken on new meaning. — KingDandy (@izaaclamont) October 30, 2017

It's true. It's the whole reason for that scene. We were like "in order for this movie to work they have to get rid of their cell phones." — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 30, 2017

In new horror movies, there's always no reception for this reason. https://t.co/0tCU9oOz1c — Quinn Anderson (@QuinnAndersonXO) October 30, 2017

And the audience is always wondering why the character doesn’t just call the police. You have to contrive ways to block them. — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) October 30, 2017

This idea is exactly why horror movies changed their tropes: no phones turned to no reception. It makes the jobs of screenwriters more difficult, but what would we do without our cells in real life? We’re sure most of us would rather not know.