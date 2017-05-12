People are seeing all kinds of ridiculous quotes in this “Wheel of Fortune” board

“Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” have been around for decades and the shows have proven to be timeless. While “American Idol” and even “American Gladiators” have come and gone, “Wheel of Fortune” has stood the test of time and that’s because almost everybody, no matter what age, enjoys the show. On a recent episode, the guest was given the board reading “__ck _t _ork” and when somebody put the board on Twitter, the fun escalated from there.

SUCK IT DORK pic.twitter.com/gskSgZR8XW — Buzzfeed Is Trash 🌹 (@twitersgoodboy) May 9, 2017

Twitter users felt compelled to explain what they saw in the interesting board and things got a bit NSFW.

The new blue dress/ gold dress. I saw "F*ck it Work." https://t.co/XU8ezuzw8Q — Erin Tolley (@e_tolley) May 10, 2017

My mothers answer to this was lick it dork. But suck it dork works too. https://t.co/GdP2smdX9M — Carly (@CarlyGroff) May 10, 2017

What do you see?

