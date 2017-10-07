Person claims that marijuana doesn’t impair you — and Twitter fired back immediately

Anyone who’s ever even bumped into a person under the influence of marijuana can state pretty clearly that said person isn’t usually at their optimal performance when stoned. But, one Twitter user doesn’t believe that’s the case.

WEED DOES NOT IMPAIR YOU — Alex (@TROLLGAWDD) January 20, 2017

Pretty quickly, people began offering concrete examples of times when they were very, very impaired due to marijuana. And, some of these instances are priceless.

ate a bowl of cereal out of a coffee filter and couldn't figure out why the milk was disappearing — Kay ❣ (@_Kemarianara) January 21, 2017

I got out of my car, walked to my front door and tried to unlock my front door with my car remote. — baby boosie (@maccruzzle) January 23, 2017

I tried to vacuum the grass — Great Value Bobby V. (@FreekLuxx) January 22, 2017

I had my blinker on for 10 minutes thinking it was a song https://t.co/xVJgvicQFx — Jarelloween (@EvilEmperorJerg) October 4, 2017

I put cream cheese in the microwave thinking it was the fridge this morning https://t.co/VaZuR4b9AV — Dr. ShortRound (@RSalltheway) October 4, 2017

explain why I did this then pic.twitter.com/DzmzX46Q0f — Con (@onlysmokepenis) January 21, 2017

I was washing my hands and I switched off the bathroom light thinking it would also turn off the water — L (@flaurakilos) October 4, 2017

I missed my train 3 times in one hour bc I didn't understand the difference between numbers and letters when looking for my platform — anneclaire (@Acs76248067) October 4, 2017

I dropped a potato chip and stared at it for two minutes feeling sorry for it — peen (@r0llerskates) October 4, 2017

I stopped at a speed limit sign — Lacee☼ (@lacylu0428) October 5, 2017

So, the next time somebody tells you that “weed doesn’t impair you,” just reference one of these instances when people were absurdly impaired due to getting a little too high.