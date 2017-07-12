Peyton Manning tells Jimmy Kimmel that it would have been “un-American” to turn down President Trump’s golf invitation

NFL legend Peyton Manning appeared on Tuesday evening’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to plug his ESPYs hosting gig and had some intriguing and funny stories to share about his football career, his retirement and playing golf with the president.

During the chat, Manning told a story about how President Trump invited Manning to join him for a few rounds of golf. Manning confessed to Kimmel that several people — including Kimmel himself — advised him not to accept the invitation. But there was no doubt in Manning’s mind about whether or not to play.





“It was just the experience of playing with the office that was cool to me,” Manning explained, “and I think it would have almost been un-American to have said no.”

In another humorous segment of the conversation, Manning also told Kimmel about football fans: