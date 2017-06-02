President Trump showing a teeny-tiny “thing” is immediately turned into Photoshop fake news
President Trump showing a teeny-tiny “thing” is immediately turned into Photoshop fake news

President Trump has been battling fake news and declaring that his administration, more than any other, has had to battle swirling rumors and untrue accusations.

While reporters are having a great time spinning the presidency, nobody is having as much fun with the Trump presidency as the Photoshop geniuses over at Reddit.

On Friday, some genius dropped a picture of Trump indicating something is very small. Immediately, people began having fun with the moment. Here’s the original picture:

Imgur/prawnjoe

The first joke, obviously, was about the size of the president’s hands


View post on imgur.com

Imgur/thisusernameistakend

From there, things only escalated and took a turn for the hilarious.

Imgur/GaryCannon

This one is very subtle, can you spot it??

Imgur/westcoastlife

There’s been some talk that the president might be a bit too orange…

View post on imgur.com

Imgur/dudeski021

He knows somebody has been spying on him, so he’s keeping his eyes on them.

Imgur/i124nk8

One user put a joint in his hands and then expanded on the notion.

Imgur/antowich

Hipster Trump hides in the bushes?

View post on imgur.com

Imgur/LycaonVollmond

Trump is just feeding the birds.

Imgur/creedelback

This one is just plain disturbing.

Imgur/clueless_as_fuck

This guy went all out.

Imgur/__AI__

