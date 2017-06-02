President Trump showing a teeny-tiny “thing” is immediately turned into Photoshop fake news

President Trump has been battling fake news and declaring that his administration, more than any other, has had to battle swirling rumors and untrue accusations.
While reporters are having a great time spinning the presidency, nobody is having as much fun with the Trump presidency as the Photoshop geniuses over at Reddit.
On Friday, some genius dropped a picture of Trump indicating something is very small. Immediately, people began having fun with the moment. Here’s the original picture:
Imgur/prawnjoe
The first joke, obviously, was about the size of the president’s hands
Imgur/thisusernameistakend
From there, things only escalated and took a turn for the hilarious.
Imgur/GaryCannon
This one is very subtle, can you spot it??
Imgur/westcoastlife
There’s been some talk that the president might be a bit too orange…
Imgur/dudeski021
He knows somebody has been spying on him, so he’s keeping his eyes on them.
Imgur/i124nk8
One user put a joint in his hands and then expanded on the notion.
Imgur/antowich
Hipster Trump hides in the bushes?
Imgur/LycaonVollmond
Trump is just feeding the birds.
Imgur/creedelback
This one is just plain disturbing.
Imgur/clueless_as_fuck
This guy went all out.
Imgur/__AI__