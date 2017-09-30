Professor’s funny t-shirt ends up confusing a bunch of his students

Everybody has a story about that one witty teacher or professor who totally pulled one over on the class, and one economics professor just went viral with his own little inside joke.

The unnamed doctor wore a shirt joking, “There are two types of people in this world: 1.) those who can extrapolate from incomplete data.“ And, if you can’t guess the second type, then you might just be one of them.

so two of my classmates just asked our professor if his shirt is missing a 2nd part. pic.twitter.com/38ejxdUANN — Kimberly Boswell (@KSBoswell) September 28, 2017

Twitter user Kimberly Boswell posted a photo of the shirt and wrote that two of her classmates (who apparently can’t extrapolate from incomplete data) asked if the shirt was missing a second part. As a helpful bit of background, “extrapolate” is defined as “to infer from data already known.”





RELATED: The viral “Monkey Haircut” meme is back, but with an all-new twist

Of course, the internet had a field day poking fun at the students who didn’t get the joke; especially when Kimberly explained that this is a post-graduate economics class.

lol fam, this is an Economics PhD class. I can't even. https://t.co/WXL2ogYxx5 — Kimberly Boswell (@KSBoswell) September 28, 2017

I've found the perfect Christmas gift for every university professor I know. https://t.co/hzxlKcAZrR — Scott Arciszewski (@CiPHPerCoder) September 29, 2017

There were more than few Twitter users who pointed out that the future economists of the world don’t seem too promising.

Two types of students: those who pass — iResist (@ThomboyD) September 29, 2017

I saw that earlier. I weep for our future. — mother of assets 🐾 (@snipeyhead) September 29, 2017

Hopefully, they’re a lot better at crunching numbers than they are at drawing conclusions i.e. extrapolating.

H/T – Twitter Moments