PSAT question about genetically-modified tomatoes inspires internet’s newest memes

High school students across the USA recently took the PSATs. Despite it undoubtedly being a huge ordeal for America’s teenagers, it apparently left them with a lot of questions about tomatoes, contributing to an influx of excellent memes.

One of the questions almost certainly involved tomatoes and an electric toothbrush:

Seriously, there were so many tomato-based memes.

Like, what does this even mean?

This would be probably funny if we knew who Harry Klee was:


The tomato memes, as nonsensical as they are, were really dank:

Perhaps the funniest thing about the PSAT tomato meme influx is that every kid who took the test had to sigh a non-disclosure agreement to ensure that they wouldn’t share any information regarding the test. But what is the College Board going to do? Sue a bunch of hilarious teenagers?

