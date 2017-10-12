PSAT question about genetically-modified tomatoes inspires internet’s newest memes

High school students across the USA recently took the PSATs. Despite it undoubtedly being a huge ordeal for America’s teenagers, it apparently left them with a lot of questions about tomatoes, contributing to an influx of excellent memes.

One of the questions almost certainly involved tomatoes and an electric toothbrush:

Him: wyd

Me: Oh, just using my electric toothbrush to fertilize tomato plants so I can have the best of both tomato worlds #psat #psat2017 — lalia (@lalia_0107) October 11, 2017

We out here tryna get the best of both worlds #PSAT pic.twitter.com/7LhAszNohE — ayan the brownie (@ayanthebrownie) October 11, 2017

Seriously, there were so many tomato-based memes.

Harry Klee tryna figure out how to make commercial tomatoes taste better like #PSAT pic.twitter.com/waaRPhskoS — Matt Koonce (@mattkoonce11) October 11, 2017

Like, what does this even mean?

I'm selling my homegrown heirloom tomatoes for a reasonable price of 20 euros converted to US dollars then pounds. Hmu if interested #PSAT — sara (@saraNoH925) October 11, 2017

This would be probably funny if we knew who Harry Klee was:





You vs. the tomatoes Harry Klee tells you not to worry about #psatmemes #PSAT pic.twitter.com/zsmdpTD1sV — Sylvia (@NotSylviaHarvin) October 11, 2017

When you have to choose between a long life and being tasty #PSAT pic.twitter.com/rObOP3EUQp — anthony (@xForcades) October 11, 2017

The tomato memes, as nonsensical as they are, were really dank:

Perhaps the funniest thing about the PSAT tomato meme influx is that every kid who took the test had to sigh a non-disclosure agreement to ensure that they wouldn’t share any information regarding the test. But what is the College Board going to do? Sue a bunch of hilarious teenagers?

me going through all of the #PSAT memes knowing i signed a contract saying i wouldn’t pic.twitter.com/gQ8yIbu6Tq — tori (@torixhenderson) October 11, 2017

CollegeBoard: Do not post about the #PSAT on the internet

Twitter: Do NoT pOsT aBoUt ThE PsAt On ThE iNtErNet pic.twitter.com/0m9Ta8SUQC — Max Vinagre (@NikeFreakShow) October 11, 2017