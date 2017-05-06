Puppies predict the Kentucky Derby, and now, we want to make all our predictions this way

Every so often, there’s a competition that grabs the whole world’s attention — it might be a big sporting event or a political race. And while pundits and analysts stew about and try to make their best predictions, “The Tonight Show” has their own way of predicting who will make it out on top — puppies.

RELATED: Puppies predicting the Super Bowl makes us want these little guys for all our decisions

On Saturday, the nation will turn to Louisville, Kentucky, where the Kentucky Derby has been held since 1875, making it the oldest sporting event in the country. Millions of dollars will change hands in bets, and the winning horse will go down in history. To help figure out who will take this year’s $2 million purse, Jimmy Fallon brought on a team of puppies to simulate the race. McCraken took home the “Tonight Show” gold–McCraken the horse is a pretty decent bet on Saturday, the odds are only 5-1 against him.





RELATED: Nothing on Earth is more satisfying that watching puppies be puppies