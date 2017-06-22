Quite frankly, this is the wrong way to ride a three-wheeler

It’s not every day that you stumble across a three-wheeler. The vehicles have lost some of their popularity and that might be because they’re often seen as unstable. But, like all things that go fast, they’re still a boatload of fun.

However, there are right and wrong ways to ride a three-wheeler and some things that you just shouldn’t do on the vehicles. Using your three-wheeler to pull a tree out out of a tough spot is one of the things that should be undertaken with caution.





But this guy threw caution to the wind when he hopped on his hog and gunned it. He started out dealing with the balance issue by having a woman sit on the front to help keep all three wheels on the ground. Unfortunately, his bold move came back to bite him after she got off. He guns the vehicle again, causing the vehicle to flip over. But it seems that he walked away safely, and we’re thankful for that.