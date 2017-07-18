Random people off the street recreate pivotal scenes from blockbuster movies in this extremely amusing “Tonight Show” segment

This episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured a brand new edition of “Sidewalk Cinema.” Fallon’s team used tourists and passersby to recreate famous scenes from popular movies with the help of a professional crew and mini-Hollywood sets.

RELATED: There were plenty of loud laughs when Kristen Wiig played a wacky game of Mad Libs with a mustachioed Jimmy Fallon

A couple of families, a few pairs of friends and some loners made their own versions of classic scenes from movies like “E.T.,” “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park” and Mel Gibson’s historically inaccurate masterpiece “Braveheart.” The results are pretty amazing.





Considering some of the performers hadn’t even seen the scenes they were recreating, it’s remarkable that they turned out so well.

We really can’t get enough of the Aussie “Jurassic Park” remake.