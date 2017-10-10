Redditor has a depressing theory about Dumbledore’s sister

A Reddit user/Harry Potter fan has put forward a rather disturbing theory pertaining to the tragic fate of one of Albus Dumbledore’s relatives — but before we dive head first into the lore of the Harry Potter universe, let’s go over some backstory.

Albus Dumbledore’s early life was anything but stable. In the space of a few years, his sister was attacked by a group of rowdy muggles, his father was sent to prison for attacking the same muggles, and his mother was killed in an accidental explosion caused by Ariana — whose traumatizing muggle encounter left her with some unstable magical abilities. And then she died in the crossfire of a duel between Albus, his brother, Aberforth, and Albus’ then-best friend, Gellert Grindelwald — with most people assuming that the death blow came from Grindelwald’s wand





The details of the events are murky at best, and fans have been speculating about what really happened. One particular fan theory insinuates that Dumbedore may have had more to do with his sister’s untimely demise than he ever let on.

In order to take possession of the Elder Wand, a wizard must win the wand by defeating its owner in battle. This theory argues that Ariana Dumbledore overpowered Grindelwald (who wielded the Elder Wand at the time) to protect Aberforth, causing it to become her possession. Therefore, if Dumbledore killed his sister in the confusion of the duel, the Elder Wand’s allegiance would have then shifted to him, which would explain why the wand answered to him in the future. The accepted theories of how Dumbledore came to posses the wand is much simpler, with most people assuming that he won it in the famous duel with Grindelwald years later.

Accurate or not, it’s certainly worth thinking about.