Unfortunately for the singles among us, first dates are still the hurdle we must jump to dating happiness. While some first dates are wonderful and we part ways feeling like we're floating, other times we seriously consider buying a roomful of cats and swearing off the dating pool.





It's Hashtags time! Tweet out your funny or embarrassing first date story and tag it with #WorstFirstDate. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 10, 2018

When Jimmy Fallon put out his call for a #WorstFirstDate hashtag, we figured that there would be some pretty uncomfortable memories on Twitter. However, we never could have expected them to be this bad.

Some of the moments weren’t painful, just unfortunate — take this woman who was set up on a blind date with a cop who recently gave her a traffic ticket.

In college, a friend set me up on a blind date. I wasn’t in a great mood because I had received a traffic ticket a few hours before. My day got worse when my blind date turned out to be the cop who gave me the ticket. #WorstFirstDate @jimmyfallon — Linda Childers (@lindachilders1) January 10, 2018

Sometimes there were family members who made us laugh:

When my date brought me home, he walked me in. My dad heard us come in, and got up half asleep, locked eyes with my date, and farted for a minute straight. He never broke eye contact the entire time, and then went back to bed without a word. #WorstFirstDate — Maddie Allen (@_MadelineElyse_) January 10, 2018

Me and my date were at the movie theatre, and popcorn kept flying out of nowhere and hitting my date on the back of her head. Turns out my younger sister had bought a ticket to the same movie and sat behind us just to throw popcorn at my date. #WorstFirstDate — Justin Blankenship (@Padfoot93) January 10, 2018

Some of the stories make you want to scream into a pillow:

One time this guy told me the story of how a ghost tried to kill him and began crying to me in a bar #WorstFirstDate — Star Lorde (@pcnannerhammock) January 10, 2018

Was out on a date with a guy who said he had no money and borrowed $10 to buy a drink at a convenient store. Came back with a scratch-off, won $60 and took me home since I wouldn’t go to the strip club with “his winnings”#WorstFirstDate — ChelseaThrash (@Chelseathrash1) January 10, 2018

Met a guy from @Tinder and we ended the night at his ex-wife’s house where I drunkenly helped her pick out a wedding dress for her upcoming marriage to someone else #WorstFirstDate — Claire Sands (@clur_sands) January 10, 2018

And while it seems like it’s absurd, some of these horrible first dates still wondered why they never got a call for a second date.

My date showed up to a nice restaurant in sweat pants and a beanie, then proceeded to show me pics of him and his ex. He's still confused why there was no second date #WorstFirstDate — Hollyn Heron (@HollynHeron) January 10, 2018

If you are thinking about a first date, here are a few tips that we’d say will definitely help you get to the second date — or at least won’t have your date tweeting about how bad the date was:

Don’t talk politics. Don’t talk about your ex. Shower before the date; try not to smell like a dead fish. Don’t drink too much. Don’t talk about yourself the whole time. Don’t order the spiciest item on the menu. Don’t hit on anybody else. Pay plenty of compliments — but don’t go overboard. Don’t burp loudly. Don’t be on your phone the whole time.

Do these, and you may be fortunate enough to avoid Twitter infamy.