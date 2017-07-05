Relive the moment when Chelsea Handler went head-to-head in a battle of wits with the formidable Russell Brand

To a lot of people, British funnyman Russell Brand was a lot more relevant in 2009 than he is now. He’s actually still an active performer who tours regularly and has a very successfully YouTube channel. But because he’s no longer married to one of the world’s most popular pop-stars, people just assume that he fell of the radar.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle blew Jimmy Fallon’s mind when he gatecrashed “The Tonight Show”

But back in ’09 he was everywhere: movies, billboards, the MTV Movie Awards and, of course, talk shows. This clip — taken from a 2009 episode of Chelsea Handler’s late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” — features Brand in his prime as he goes toe-to-toe with the show’s snarky host.





Handler grills Brand on his past and questions the legitimacy of his sex addiction, to which Brand responds calmly and humorously. It’s a funny interview that comes dangerously close to going off the rails, but manages to stay on the right side of awkward.