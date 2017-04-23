Relive this classic “Carson” moment featuring the late, great Robin Williams

We came across this video while we were searching for funny videos with a Shakespeare theme — because it’s Shakespeare’s birthday!

It’s a clip from a 1991 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and was uploaded by the show’s official YouTube channel. Williams was probably there to promote “Hook” or something, but that’s not really important. What is important are the brilliant improvisational skills on display. Williams riffs for almost three minutes, creating a twisted Shakespeare parody character in the process.

The word “genius” is thrown around a lot these days. It’s seldom an accurate description for anyone. Despite what your Aunt Jillian says, Carrot Top is not a genius. Ignore your roommate when they say Nicolas Cage is a genius — they’re wrong too. Robin Williams, however? That’s a different story. Robin Williams was — without a doubt — a comedy genius. He might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but his legacy speaks for itself.