Reliving the time Bea Arthur absolutely killed it on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Bea Arthur, the tall, baritone-voiced actress who won Emmys for her roles in sitcoms like “Maude” and “The Golden Girls,” passed away on April 25, 2009.

The video above is taken from the final episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” fifth season, in which Arthur guest starred.

In the clip, Larry, the show’s protagonist, visits heaven after donating his kidney to a close friend. In heaven, Larry is greeted by two celestial guides — played by Sacha Baron Cohen and Dustin Hoffman. Larry is eventually reunited with his mother — played brilliantly by Arthur, in what is a criminally brief, but very memorable performance — and the two get into it. It’s a hilarious scene from a great show.





“Curb You Enthusiasm” has been off the air since 2011, but it’s set to return to our screens this year.