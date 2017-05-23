Remember Roger Moore by looking back on some of his funniest Bond moments

Legendary British actor Sir Roger Moore passed away earlier today, so we thought we’d share this video that features some his best (and cheesiest) quips, quotes and one-liners for your enjoyment.

A veteran of the stage and small screen, Moore’s movie career took off in 1973 when he landed the role of the suave and sophisticated secret agent James Bond in the incredibly successful and well-loved 007 franchise.

RELATED: James Bond fans are heartbroken over the loss of one of the great men who brought him to life

Moore would keep the role for 12 years, eventually hanging up his tuxedo after the release of 1985’s “A View to a Kill.”





Moore’s tenure as Bond is remembered fondly by movie fans the world over. He might not be everyone’s favorite Bond, but the movies in which he starred gave us some of the funniest and most campy moments in cinema history.

The opening sequence of Moore’s third Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me” was immortalized by Steve Coogan’s brilliant Alan Partridge character — a noted 007 super-fan — in what is easily one of the funniest five minutes of television ever made: “STOP GETTING BOND WRONG!”