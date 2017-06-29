Remember this Quiznos ad with singing rat-monkeys that didn’t make you hungry at all?

Advertising can be a pretty strange game sometimes, and there are occasions when even the best ad companies get it wrong. Pepsi probably paid a fortune to their marketing guys, but that didn’t stop them from enjoying an avalanche of criticism when they pushed a commercial that seemed to insinuate that social unrest can be solved with a can of soda.

Perhaps no ad is more absurd than the Quiznos “spong monkey” television spots. It’s unclear exactly what these creatures are who scream, “We love the subs, coz they are good to us.” But just about everybody was talking about the ad campaign when it was airing, to the point that even Slate ran a piece on the spong monkeys. The clip was popular in the early 2000s, but thankfully, we haven’t seen it on television in over a decade. But the point is raised: is this genius advertising or just disturbing? Is there a difference?



