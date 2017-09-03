Remembering “SNL’s” bucktoothed, boozed-up salesmen — the “Brasky Buddies”

The “Brasky Buddies” is a series of classic “SNL” sketches that featured a rowdy group of bucktoothed, alcoholic salesmen who take turns delivering drunken homages to their legendary coworker and son-of-a-bitch Bill Brasky.

“Brasky Buddies” gave us some of the most irreverently funny and quotable sketches in the history of “SNL,” and gave cast members Mark McKinney and David Koechner screen time that they desperately needed.

RELATED: A few memorable Sean Connery moments from “SNL’s” Celebrity Jeopardy!

In 2013 — after a 15-year hiatus — “Brasky Buddies” made a comeback to the show when they reconvened at a Chuck E. Cheese to try to top each other by telling stories about their near-mythic salesman friend:



