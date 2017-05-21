Ricky Gervais begs his Twitter followers to fat-shame him, and the responses are hilariously offensive

British comedian Ricky Gervais visited “TODAY” to chat to hosts Kathy Lee and Hoda about his upcoming stand-up tour, but the conversation soon moved onto a different topic: Gervais’ weight.

RELATED: “The Big Bang Theory” is a very different show when Ricky Gervais replaces the studio audience

As fans of the U.K. version of “The Office” will remember, Gervais used to be pretty out of shape. But he eventually succumbed to the Hollywood lifestyle and lost a few pounds — but it’s not easy to keep them off. Gervais mentioned on “TODAY” that whenever he notices himself gaining weight, he takes to Twitter and asks his followers to fat shame him.





Just weighed myself. I am now 13 stone. That's the heaviest I've been since I was fat. Please tweet me your best insults to motivate me. pic.twitter.com/HpsHooupuS — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 7, 2017

“They say things like, ‘How do you get Ricky into the shower? Grease the sides and throw in a cookie.'” Gervais joked. “It did the trick. I’m going to try and go for a run later.”