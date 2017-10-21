Robot writes a script for an episode of “Scrubs,” and Zach Braff just responded

“Scrubs” hasn’t been on the air since 2010, but thanks to a robot with a mind of its own, we’ve got a new script and star Zach Braff says he’s into it.

Hello. We trained predictive keyboards on 'Scrubs' scripts and wrote the exact average episode of 'Scrubs'https://t.co/ap5dmin2l6 pic.twitter.com/4TGy9B439e — BOTNIK (@botnikstudios) October 19, 2017

The script was created by Botnik, a bot (essentially a fancy word for an algorithm) that automates content that’s fed into it or that it finds online. They’re actually becoming rather common, though sometimes they can go off the rails like the time Microsoft created a bot that started praising Hitler and saying disgustingly naughty things on Twitter.

The “Scrubs” script that the bot churned out was short but unexpectedly funny, and Zach Braff, a star of the show, even tweeted that he would love to do a reading of it.

I would very much like to do a reading of this. https://t.co/9Y8g4atV0S — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 20, 2017

“Scrubs” reruns used to be on Netflix, but unfortunately, that’s no longer the case.

The bot was created by a former Clickhole writer, according to Motherboard, but it’s not always as witty as it was in the “Scrubs” script — somebody fed it “Seinfeld” scripts and the result didn’t make a bit of sense.