Ron White’s story about pooping out a tooth will make you laugh until your face hurts

“This is Not Happening” is a Comedy Central show in which comedian Ari Shaffir invites his like-minded funny friends to share hysterical, true stories in front of a live audience.

Back in 2016, everybody’s favorite blue collar comedian, Ron White, appeared on the show to tell a hilarious story that involved him swallowing a tooth, and pooping it out.

“The tooth comes off, and I swallow it. And I understand the ramifications of this the second it happens,” White tells the crowd.





He then tells them that he went online to find a solution. We won’t ruin the whole story, but it does involve him squatting over a strainer.

Let’s hope he washed the tooth before he put it back in.