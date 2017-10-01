Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are the self-proclaimed saviors of jazz

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are everyone’s favorite comedy duo!

The movie stars reunited during the season 43 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” for Gosling’s opening monologue, which played off of the controversy surrounding his jazz expert “La La Land” character. “I haven’t felt this excited since I saved jazz,” Gosling said at the top of the segment. The actor — who received an Academy Award nomination for his role as a white musician who wants to make jazz great again — went on to explain the importance of the role he played in bringing jazz music into the 21st century, much to the annoyance of Kenan Thompson: “Nobody wants to hear you do that!”





The monologue was soon interrupted by Gosling’s “La La Land” co-star — who won an Oscar for her role in the musical. “Can I speak to you just for a second?” she inquired. “What are you doing? You didn’t save jazz. How many times have we talked about this?” Stone said, before the punch line: “Because you didn’t save jazz … we saved jazz.”

The audience was sufficiently tickled. Sadly, Stone did not show up again in the episode, but we’re definitely excited to see what surprises the show has up its sleeve for the remainder of the season!