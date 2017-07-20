Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought visual aids to an off-camera press-briefing, and Twitter went nuclear

Nick Mulvaney — Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget — joined Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Thursday’s White House Press Briefing.

#MAGAnomics in the off-camera White House press briefing pic.twitter.com/kbL2qC2PLY — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 20, 2017

Mulvaney was hoping to discuss “MAGAnomics” with the press, and he brought some visual aids to assist him. But with the cameras still off, it’s fair to say that many journalists were getting pretty frustrated.

This MAGAnomics riff off of Reaganomics sure would look good on camera. If only we had that technology available. pic.twitter.com/5PMvabolWF — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) July 20, 2017

It didn't take long for news of the bizarre off-camera visual presentation to reach the Twitterverse, and some of the platform's more humorous users quickly got to work.





MAGAnomics: Morons Are Governing America and its economy pic.twitter.com/jWLfAKdl5J — J. Workerbee (@jworkerbee) July 20, 2017

Can't make this stuff up — if you rearrange the letters in MAGANOMICS it gives you A SCAMMING pic.twitter.com/qVL9vCGSDN — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 20, 2017

I majored in Maganomics with a minor in Griftology pic.twitter.com/5QQp91e10Z — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) July 20, 2017

Based on tweets from the press briefing, budget director Mick Mulvaney tried to make “MAGAnomics” a thing. Because acronyms are cool and people love Reagan. Or something.

It was obviously meant to be a very serious and insightful presentation. But Twitter’s Photoshop geniuses refused to take it seriously.

If only the cameras had been rolling. We’d probably be sharing some hilarious videos right about now.