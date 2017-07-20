Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought visual aids to an off-camera press-briefing, and Twitter went nuclear

Nick Mulvaney — Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget — joined Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Thursday’s White House Press Briefing.
Mulvaney was hoping to discuss “MAGAnomics” with the press, and he brought some visual aids to assist him. But with the cameras still off, it’s fair to say that many journalists were getting pretty frustrated.
It didn’t take long for news of the bizarre off-camera visual presentation to reach the Twitterverse, and some of the platform’s more humorous users quickly got to work.
Based on tweets from the press briefing, budget director Mick Mulvaney tried to make “MAGAnomics” a thing. Because acronyms are cool and people love Reagan. Or something.
It was obviously meant to be a very serious and insightful presentation. But Twitter’s Photoshop geniuses refused to take it seriously.
If only the cameras had been rolling. We’d probably be sharing some hilarious videos right about now.