Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets a glorious Photoshop treatment after wearing bright green on TV

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders learned the hard way this week that you should never wear bright green while making a TV appearance.

It’s likely that Sanders had no idea wearing a solid green garment functions as a kind of green screen when the person wearing the color appears on camera. The green color allows people with a rudimentary knowledge of photo editing to superimpose any image they want over the person in question.

Why you never wear GREEN on TV🤗 pic.twitter.com/IsC8TuE3Ei — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 28, 2017

Buzzfeed journalist Jesse McLaren, @McJesse, wasted no time transforming Sanders’ garment into something else entirely. From an old scene of the wild west to a classic clip in the movie “Titanic,” McLaren had a blast using Sanders’ top as a green screen. The best part of McLaren’s Photoshop job? Superimposing Sean Spicer onto Sanders’ garment.





In case you’ve already forgotten, former Press Secretary Sean Spicer also made the mistake of rockin’ bright green during one of his press conferences. On St. Patrick’s Day this year, Spicer wore a festive bright green tie that became the focal point of another McLaren Photoshop masterpiece. Our favorite is perhaps the tribute to Jack Nicholson’s legendary portrayal of Jack Torrance in “The Shining,” though the infinite Spicers are also hilarious.

What happens when u wear a green tie on TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/gAohulqeck — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 16, 2017

Since McLaren shared his tweet featuring the transformation of Sarah Huckabee Sanders on July 27, it has been liked almost 130,000 times and retweeted more than 55,000 times. It’s safe to say we can expect more Photoshop antics int he future from McLaren!