“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson reveals he has borderline personality disorder

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson revealed he has borderline personality disorder during a recent episode of Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF With Marc Maron.”

Davidson confessed to Maron that he’s “been a pothead forever” before clarifying that he had believed the symptoms he was experiencing were due to his use of the drug. “Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” Davidson said.

RELATED: A beloved “Saturday Night Live” cast member says he’s finally sober





“I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,'” he continued. “So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds.”

After the 23-year-old New Yorker cut out weed again, he returned to his doctors to receive a proper diagnosis. “I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder,” he informed Maron. “One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.'”

“It is working, slowly but surely,” he said, admitting that he’s starting to feel better, but it’s been a challenging year. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a fucking nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”