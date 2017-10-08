Saudi King’s golden escalator breaks down — and Twitter had lots of jokes

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz brought his own golden escalator with him to a historic meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his grand entrance quickly became anything but when the escalator broke as he was descending.
But the moment turned quite entertaining when he spent nearly 30 seconds standing in the same spot.
People were worried, not sure if he’d make it.
Others offered up a nifty life hack for the situation (which he would eventually use).
Others made jokes at the escalator’s expense.
RELATED: Woman slams absurd writing job’s guidelines on Twitter, and it only got funnier from there