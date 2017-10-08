Saudi King’s golden escalator breaks down — and Twitter had lots of jokes

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz brought his own golden escalator with him to a historic meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his grand entrance quickly became anything but when the escalator broke as he was descending.

But the moment turned quite entertaining when he spent nearly 30 seconds standing in the same spot.

Saudi Arabia king's golden escalator stairs got stuck coming out of his airplane into Moscow in Russia yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xGKYtSvEUs — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) October 5, 2017

People were worried, not sure if he’d make it.

King of Saudi Arabia forced to walk down the stairs when his golden escalator malfunctioned. Prayers up to Salman during this tough time. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EVHJWhOLoB — Reza Marashi (@rezamarashi) October 5, 2017

Saudi King seemingly paralyzed when his plane's escalators stop working. pic.twitter.com/S7A20KKBp1 — Natasha Fatah 🏹 (@NatashaFatah) October 6, 2017

Saudi King’s golden airplane escalator got stuck in Russia. The poor guy had to walk. Howling 😭pic.twitter.com/cpjM7VHYLY — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) October 5, 2017

Others offered up a nifty life hack for the situation (which he would eventually use).





"I like escalators because they can never break: they can only become stairs."

— Mitch Hedberg — Unholy Moses (@UnholyMoses) October 5, 2017

Others made jokes at the escalator’s expense.

Well that escalated quickly 😂 — Steve Lamb (@STEVEL11361) October 6, 2017

