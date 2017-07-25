Sean Spicer goes out with a bang and serenades the press corps with a rousing rendition of “I Will Survive” in this hysterical mash-up

Sean Spicer may have resigned as White House press secretary, but that hasn’t stopped the late night shows from paying homage to his legacy.

On Monday evening’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used his opening monologue to introduce a brilliant video package consisting of various snippets of Spicer spliced together to make it sound like he was singing “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

An instrumental version of the 1978 song was played over the video, so if you were to close your eyes and ignore the rapid editing, you could almost trick yourself into thinking that Spicey was actually serenading you.





He will survive.