See inside the Rival Team From Every High School Sports Movie’s locker room in this classic College Humor sketch

College Humor recently re-shared this brilliant sketch — originally released in 2009 — on their Facebook page. The sketch stars comedian Matt McCarthy as the disgruntled coach of “the other team” from pretty much every high school sports movie. The coach is baffled by the fact that his team of super athletes is constantly being outperformed by teams consisting of plucky misfits, angels and teenage werewolves — to name a few. It’s a well-crafted sketch that fans of films like “The Mighty Ducks” and “Teen Wolf” will love.

Matt McCarthy is a former WWE writer and is one of the hosts of the popular wrestling podcast “We Watch Wrestling.”