“Selling is Service” might be the most cringe-worthy musical training video of all time

This video was uploaded to alcesbrowser YouTube account way back in 2011 — although it looks like it was recorded way before that.

We’ve written about cheesy training videos before, but this one takes the cringe to a whole new level. It’s awkward, weird and borderline nonsensical. It certainly doesn’t help that no one can sing and they all dance around like they’re zombies lurching around a post-apocalyptic city. At least Jill comes in to add some danger to the musical with her old hoodie and sunglasses.





Its very existence is baffling, and the people who made it should be ashamed.

That being said, it’s absolutely hilarious, and oddly re-watchable. If you can make it through the whole thing, you deserve a medal.