Seth Meyers takes a Closer Look at James Comey and lays into the Trump administration over health care

Despite President Trump’s failure to persuade Congress to include funds for his border wall in their recent budget deal, he might be close to victory elsewhere as a House vote is expected on the latest GOP plan to repeal Obamacare.

The American Health Care Act revival will do away with some of the Affordable Care Act’s most admired components, and Republicans in the Trump administration and on the Hill have been incredibly vague about some of the details, as Seth Meyers pointed out in his “Closer Look” segment on Wednesday evening’s episode of “Late Night.”





Meyers criticized the Trump administration-backed bill because it gives states the right to waive Obamacare protections for people with pre-existing conditions. One study predicts that premiums for people dealing with diabetes, asthma and even pregnancy, could increase drastically Meyers noted.

“So basically, in order to afford having a baby, that baby would have to immediately get a job,” he joked.

Meyers also used the segment to attack some other targets like FBI director James Comey, and Rep. Mo Brooks, the Alabama congressman who implied that people without pre-existing conditions have led better lives than those with them.