She found her high school sweetheart’s new girlfriend on Facebook and completely freaked out

We’ve all done this. We’ve all gone down a social media wormhole while trying to find out what our ex-lovers are doing these days. Sometimes it’s satisfying to see that they’re not doing so well. But when they are doing well, it can be disheartening. We usually deal with all of this internally, and most people do their social media stalking when they’re in private — which is something the girl in this video should have done.

The video was uploaded in 2016 by Hallie Bateman, who is the roommate of the girl featured in the video. Hallie deserves a lot of credit for her impeccable timing. She started filming her roommate at peak meltdown, and the results are hilarious.





Hallie’s roommate experiences a range of emotions in the video, which is just over two minutes long. She’s freaking out and trying to remain composed, but she can’t help but laugh at the ridiculousness of the situation. It’s a video that’s as relatable as it is funny. We are all Hallie’s roommate.